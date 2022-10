Horvat scored a goal Monday, but the Capitals rallied for a 6-4 victory.

Horvat, who scored a career-high 31 goals last season, notched his first goal of the season at 8:03 of the second period Monday, tying the score at 2-all. It sparked a three-goal flurry and a brief lead for the Canucks. The 2013 No. 9 overall draft pick has compiled two points and a minus-2 rating in three games this season.