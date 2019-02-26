Horvat scored a pair of goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

Horvat provided the scoring over the last two periods of the game, while goalie Jacob Markstrom kept the Ducks at bay on the other end of the ice. Horvat is up to 23 goals and 48 points in 63 points, just four points shy of his career high from 2016-17. The center added four shots, three hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in a highly productive appearance.