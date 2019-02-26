Canucks' Bo Horvat: Tallies twice versus Ducks
Horvat scored a pair of goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.
Horvat provided the scoring over the last two periods of the game, while goalie Jacob Markstrom kept the Ducks at bay on the other end of the ice. Horvat is up to 23 goals and 48 points in 63 points, just four points shy of his career high from 2016-17. The center added four shots, three hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in a highly productive appearance.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...