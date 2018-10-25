Horvat scored two goals in a 3-2 shootout victory against the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

In seven of his last nine games, Horvat has recorded a point, but this was just the second time during that span he had multiple points. It was also his first multi-goal game of 2018-19. Behind this start, Horvat has seven goals and nine points in 10 games. His 26.9 shooting percentage is bound to regress, but Horvat is averaging more shots per game than he did a season ago when he scored 22 goals and 44 points in 64 games. He's already scored 20 goals in a season twice, but the 23-year-old is on his way to a real breakout season.