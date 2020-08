Horvat scored a goal and generated two assists in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild in Game 4.

Horvat had a hand in tallies by Tanner Pearson and Brandon Sutter before scoring the Canucks' fourth goal at 14:14 of the third period. This forced overtime, and Chris Tanev struck 11 seconds into the extra period to get the comeback win. Horvat had two goals, three helpers and 12 shots in four games against the Wild.