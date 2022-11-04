Horvat scored two goals on six shots and added an assist in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Ducks.

Horvat's first goal came on the power play, and his second was a shorthanded empty-netter. This was his third straight multi-goal game -- he's having no trouble filling the cage early in the year. The 27-year-old is tied with Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson for second in the league in goals with 10. Horvat has added three helpers, 38 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 11 contests. He's earned seven power-play points and two shorthanded points, and he should continue to feature significantly in all situations.