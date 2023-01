Horvat registered a goal in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Jets.

Horvat is rocking a career-best pace with 29 goals and 15 assists through 39 games. His gaudy shooting percentage (24.4) will be tough to sustain through season's end, but Horvat also has 15 power-play points between 3:49 of average ice time in that critical spot to keep him near an elite level.