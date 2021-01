Horvat scored twice and won 14 of 20 faceoffs in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Horvat accounted for the vast majority of the Canucks' offense in the lopsided game. As a team, the Canucks only had 17 shots on net, and Horvat posted four of them. The center is up to five goals, two assists and 19 shots in six outings, making him a reliable option for fantasy managers in standard formats.