Horvat scored a power-play goal and drew an assist on the winning goal in a 4-3 overtime victory versus Montreal on Tuesday.

Horvat cut Vancouver's deficit to one goal with his 20th of the season, then Horvat set up new teammate Tyler Toffoli for the winner in overtime. This is back-to-back, two-point games for Vancouver's captain, and Horvat continues to show why he's a valuable fantasy commodity, regardless of format.