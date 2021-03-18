Horvat scored a goal on two shots and added an assist Wednesday in a 3-2 shootout win over the Senators. He also produced three hits and two blocks.

Horvat enjoyed a strong night across the scoresheet, winning 19 of 30 faceoffs (63.3 percent) in the process. He assisted on Brock Boeser's goal that opened the scoring 2:29 into the game, then he extended the lead six minutes later with an easy tap-in of a Nils Hoglander feed. After an inconsistent start to the year, Horvat has cranked it up as a of late with points in three straight games and in six of his last seven. He has 13 goals and 11 assists in 33 games overall and his next point will be the 300th of his NHL career.