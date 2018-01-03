Canucks' Bo Horvat: Undergoing scan Wednesday
Horvat will have a scan performed on his injured leg Wednesday.
Per president Trevor Linden, Horvat is currently on track to return to action sometime around the all-star break, which means he'll likely be cleared to play in late January or early February. The 22-year-old pivot racked up 10 goals and 20 points in 28 games to open the season, so if he's able to stay healthy upon his return to action, he could still crack the 45-point threshold this campaign.
More News
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Could be out up to six weeks•
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Goes in for MRI on leg•
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Scores in second straight game•
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Lights lamp in victory•
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Crushes Pens with four-point night•
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Assists Baertschi in victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...