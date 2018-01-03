Horvat will have a scan performed on his injured leg Wednesday.

Per president Trevor Linden, Horvat is currently on track to return to action sometime around the all-star break, which means he'll likely be cleared to play in late January or early February. The 22-year-old pivot racked up 10 goals and 20 points in 28 games to open the season, so if he's able to stay healthy upon his return to action, he could still crack the 45-point threshold this campaign.