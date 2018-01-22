Canucks' Bo Horvat: Unproductive Sunday
Horvat failed to register a point versus Winnipeg on Sunday in his first game back from injury.
Horvat's contributions in his return from a 18-game stint on the sidelines were limited to one shot on goal, one hit and a minus-1 rating. Prior to getting hurt, the center tallied four points in his previous six outings while averaging 19:31 of ice time. It could take a little for the 22-year-old to get reacquainted with linemates Sven Baertschi and Brock Boeser, but once the trio starts to click, Horvat should be able to reach the 40-point threshold for the third consecutive season.
