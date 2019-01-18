Canucks' Bo Horvat: Will dress Friday
As expected, Horvat (lower body) will play in Friday's game against the Sabres.
Horvat suffered a charley horse during Wednesday's game against the Oilers, but it appears the issue will be contained to the one contest. He will remain in the lineup Friday and should receive his usual allotment of ice time against the Sabres.
