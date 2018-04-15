Horvat will play for Team Canada at the 2018 IIHF World Championships.

Despite missing almost 20 games due to injury, Horvat still had a very successful 2017-18 campaign in Vancouver, posting a career-high 22 goals in 64 games. Horvat now heads to Denmark where he will represent Team Canada for the first time since 2014 (World Juniors). A strong showing in his first World Championships alongside talented players such as Connor McDavid and Mat Barzal would certainly give a boost to his confidence and fantasy value entering 2018-19.