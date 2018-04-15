Canucks' Bo Horvat: Will play for Canada at IIHF Worlds
Horvat will play for Team Canada at the 2018 IIHF World Championships.
Despite missing almost 20 games due to injury, Horvat still had a very successful 2017-18 campaign in Vancouver, posting a career-high 22 goals in 64 games. Horvat now heads to Denmark where he will represent Team Canada for the first time since 2014 (World Juniors). A strong showing in his first World Championships alongside talented players such as Connor McDavid and Mat Barzal would certainly give a boost to his confidence and fantasy value entering 2018-19.
More News
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Tallies two points in OT victory•
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Second straight 20-goal season•
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Steps up for three points•
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Plays role in all three goals•
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Scores first goal since returning•
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Collects two points Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...