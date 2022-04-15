Horvat (lower body) won't be available for Monday's game against the Stars, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Horvat is considered day-to-day at the moment, but he's still undergoing evaluation, and if a fracture is detected, he could be sidelined for the rest of the season. If that ends up being the case, it'd be a major loss for the Canucks and fantasy managers alike, as Horvat currently leads the team with 31 goals through 70 contests. Another update on the 27-year-old pivot's status should surface in the coming days.