Horvat scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an assist in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Senators.

It's Horvat's third multi-point outing in his last four games. He added three shots and a plus-3 rating to fill out a strong stat line. Horvat is up to 27 goals and 30 assists in 74 games this year, putting him just two helpers shy of his career-high 32 in 2016-17. He owns favorable odds to eclipse the 60-point mark for the first time.