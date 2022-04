Hunt notched an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Oilers.

Hunt ended the season on a high note, snapping a four-game point drought with his helper. The 33-year-old blueliner emerged as a lineup regular for the Canucks under head coach Bruce Boudreau. Hunt finished with 17 points, 67 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in 50 appearances.