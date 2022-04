Hunt notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators.

Hunt picked up his third assist in as many games when he set up a Brock Boeser tally in the first period. This is the second time this year Hunt's gotten on the scoresheet in three straight outings -- he also had a four-game streak from Feb. 28 to March 9. The 33-year-old defenseman is at 16 points, 63 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 45 contests.