Hunt notched an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Stars.

Hunt has earned assists in each of the last two contests. He helped out on a Jason Dickinson goal in the second period Monday. Hunt has carved out a regular role on the Canucks' third pairing, logging 15 points, 63 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 44 outings overall.