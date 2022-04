Hunt notched a power-play assist, four blocked shots and two shots on goal in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Coyotes.

Hunt set up Sheldon Dries' tally with a minute left in the first period. The assist ended Hunt's five-game point drought. The 33-year-old blueliner remains limited to a bottom-four role, and he's picked up 14 points, 59 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating in 43 outings.