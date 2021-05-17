Holtby gave up six goals on 36 shots in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Flames.

Five of the goals came in the first two periods, but Holtby was perfect in the third. That allowed the Canucks to rally to tie the game at 5-5, but Holtby was beat by a deflection off teammate Alexander Edler's stick in overtime. The loss was Holtby's fifth straight (0-4-1), and he dropped to 7-10-3 overall. The 31-year-old has a 3.55 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 20 appearances. He'll likely split the Canucks' final back-to-back versus the Flames on Tuesday and Wednesday with Thatcher Demko.