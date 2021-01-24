Holtby made 28 saves in a 5-2 loss to Montreal on Saturday. He allowed four goals.

The season has been a see-saw for Holtby, who keeps alternating a win with a loss and is 2-2 overall. The Orcas are struggling to gel up front and seem to be really missing Chris Tanev on the back end. They should settle down soon and Holtby will, too. But it could be rough over the next week.