Holtby made 37 saves on 39 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Holtby gave up a goal to William Nylander early in the first period, but he settled in well after that. The Maple Leafs couldn't break through Holtby in the third period, and the Canucks went on to the comeback win in overtime. The 31-year-old netminder improved to 5-6-2 with a 3.44 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 13 games. Holtby's run in net largely depends on when Thatcher Demko is fit enough to get back in the crease. Both goalies will likely see plenty of playing time as the Canucks contend with a condensed schedule for the final month of their season.