Holtby will tend the home twine in Sunday's game versus the Jets, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Holtby has put forth some forgettable performances this year, but he was fantastic in his last start, turning aside 35 of 36 shots against the Flames on Wednesday. The 31-year-old will get a chance to establish himself as the No. 1 goalie in Vancouver. That won't be an easy task, as the Jets are eighth in the league with 3.35 goals per game.