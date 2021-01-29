Holtby will defend the home net in Thursday's game versus the Senators.

Holtby will re-enter the crease after Thatcher Demko made the last two starts and posted a .975 save percentage in the process. There could be a crease battle heating up, but Holtby has an opportunity to defend himself in the final contest of a three-game series against the Sens, who have averaged just 2.29 goals per game this year.