Holtby will defend the home net in Thursday's game versus the Senators.
Holtby will re-enter the crease after Thatcher Demko made the last two starts and posted a .975 save percentage in the process. There could be a crease battle heating up, but Holtby has an opportunity to defend himself in the final contest of a three-game series against the Sens, who have averaged just 2.29 goals per game this year.
More News
-
Canucks' Braden Holtby: Alternating wins and losses•
-
Canucks' Braden Holtby: Tapped for Saturday's start•
-
Canucks' Braden Holtby: Picks up wild shootout win•
-
Canucks' Braden Holtby: Tending twine Wednesday•
-
Canucks' Braden Holtby: Not starting Monday•
-
Canucks' Braden Holtby: Looking to douse Flames•