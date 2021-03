Holtby will patrol the crease on the road versus Winnipeg on Tuesday, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

In his last five outings, Holtby has been anything but stellar, as he has registered a 1-3-1 record and 3.86 GAA. If he continues to struggle, the 31-year-old Holtby could be in danger of missing the 20-win threshold for the first time since 2011-12 when he logged just seven games for the Capitals. Holtby will likely continue to split the crease with Vancouver's heir apparent Thatcher Demko.