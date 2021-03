Holtby tied his season high with 36 saves in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to Montreal.

No. 1 starter Thatcher Demko finally received a night off, resulting in Holtby's first start since March 2. He played fairly well considering the lengthy layoff, although all four Montreal goals in regulation came on clean looks. Holtby has just one win in his last seven starts (1-4-2) and will almost certainly be back on the bench for Monday's clash with Winnipeg.