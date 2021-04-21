Holtby will guard the home net in Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Holtby was outstanding in Tuesday's win over the Maple Leafs, steering away 37 of 39 shots. He'll predictably get an encore Tuesday, as the Canucks need to ride the hot hand right now. Holtby will need to be on top of his game once again. The Maple Leafs rank seventh in the league with 3.24 goals per game.