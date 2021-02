Holtby was the first goalie off the ice Monday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports, indicating he will tend the twine versus Toronto.

Holtby was downright bad in his previous two appearances, as he gave up 11 goals on 71 shots for a 5.50 GAA and .845 save percentage. The veteran netminder will make consecutive starts for the first time this season despite his recent poor run of form.