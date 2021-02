Holtby turned aside 35 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Holtby was locked in Wednesday, producing one of his best games of the year. It was just the second time in nine starts he didn't allow multiple goals. The 31-year-old snapped his three-game losing streak to improve to 4-5-0 with a 3.44 GAA and an .896 save percentage in nine outings. Holtby still has a ways to go to be trusted by fantasy managers. The Canucks next host the Jets for a pair of games Friday and Sunday.