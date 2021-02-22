Holtby yielded four goals on 31 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Elias Pettersson's tally in the final minute of regulation earned the Canucks a point in the standings. Holtby couldn't give them a chance for the win, as the Jets' top-line trio of Pierre-Luc Dubois, Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler capped off their big game by combining on the overtime goal. The 31-year-old Holtby fell to 4-5-1 with a 3.51 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 10 appearances. His inconsistency leaves the door open for Thatcher Demko to push for an even split of the playing time in goal.