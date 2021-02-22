Holtby yielded four goals on 31 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Elias Pettersson's tally in the final minute of regulation earned the Canucks a point in the standings. Holtby couldn't give them a chance for the win, as the Jets' top-line trio of Pierre-Luc Dubois, Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler capped off their big game by combining on the overtime goal. The 31-year-old Holtby fell to 4-5-1 with a 3.51 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 10 appearances. His inconsistency leaves the door open for Thatcher Demko to push for an even split of the playing time in goal.

More News