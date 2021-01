Holtby stopped 32 of 35 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Flames on Saturday.

Holtby put in a similar effort to his first game of the year, but his teammates were unable to solve Jacob Markstrom at the other end of the rink. All three goals for the Flames also came with a Canuck in the penalty box, which makes it very difficult to pin the loss on Holtby. The 31-year-old netminder will look to tighten things up in his next start, which could come as soon as Monday in the second game versus the Flames.