Holtby will be between the pipes on the road against Ottawa on Monday.

Holtby is currently riding a three-game winning streak during which he posted a 2.32 GAA and .935 save percentage. With Thatcher Demko picking up a lower-body injury, the veteran Holtby could see increased starts down the stretch. Holby has appeared in just 15 games for the Canucks this season, his lowest games played total since 2011-12 when he was with Washington.