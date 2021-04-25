Holtby stopped 26 of 28 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Holtby once again put in a solid effort in his third straight win. He's allowed just seven goals on 107 shots in that span. The 31-year-old improved to 7-6-2 with a 3.32 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 15 appearances. He seems to be in better game shape than Thatcher Demko after both goalies spent time in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol during the Canucks' pause.