Holtby will patrol the blue paint for Sunday's home game against Calgary, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Holtby will make his first appearance since coughing up five goals on 36 shots in a May 11 loss to Winnipeg. He's currently on a four-game losing streak, registering an .873 save percentage during that span. The 31-year-old is sporting a disappointing 3.43 GAA and .897 save percentage in 19 appearances this season.
