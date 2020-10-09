Holtby inked a two-year, $8.6 million contract with Vancouver on Friday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

Holtby has spent the past 10 years playing in Washington where he posted a 282-122-46 record in 468 appearances along with a .916 save percentage and 35 shutouts. The veteran netminder is coming off the poorest statistical season of his career, as he posted personal worsts in saves percentage (.897) and GAA (3.11). Holtby figures to at least push Thatcher Demko for the starting role, though the duo could split time next year, especially if the league is working with a condensed schedule.