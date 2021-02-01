Holtby will get the starting nod on the road versus Montreal on Monday.

After a rough start to the year in which Holtby registered a 3.70 GAA in his first four outings, the netminder appears to have bounced back by giving up just one goal on 37 shots versus Ottawa on Thursday. Thus far, the veteran has split time between the pipes with heir apparent Thatcher Demko but could take over as the full-time starter with a few more quality performances.