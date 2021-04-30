Holtby made 20 saves in a 4-1 loss to Toronto on Thursday.

Holtby was at the mercy of his defenders, who made several major gaffes in front of him leaving him at the mercy of the Leafs' snipers. They rarely miss. Holtby had a strong post-COVID isolation run, but after three straight wins, he's lost two consecutive games. Still, it looks like the work he has invested in with his goalie coach this season is starting to take hold. Holtby is using a different and somewhat calmer style, and it has taken a long time for him to feel comfortable in it. But right now, he's looking solid.