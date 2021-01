Holtby was in the starter's net for Monday's morning skate, suggesting he'll man the crease in the evening against Calgary, Aaron Vickers of FCHockey reports.

Holtby will be making his third start in Vancouver's first four games, so he's currently viewed as the superior option to Thatcher Demko. The former Capitals netminder is 1-1-0 on the young season, having allowed three goals in each of his first two appearances, including Saturday's 3-0 loss to Calgary.