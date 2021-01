Contrary to an earlier report, Holtby will not start against the Flames on Monday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Thatcher Demko will be in goal for Vancouver despite Holtby guarding the starter's net in practice. Through four games, the two netminders have split starts evenly for Vancouver. Assuming that trend sticks, except Holtby to start against Montreal on Wednesday.