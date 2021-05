Holtby will be in goal at home versus Edmonton on Monday.

In his last six appearances, Holtby is sporting a 3-2-1 record and 2.81 GAA as he has taken on more of the workload down the stretch. Though not technically eliminated from playoff contention, the Canucks figure to move ahead with Thatcher Demko next season which could see Holtby exposed in the NHL Expansion Draft where he could be an intriguing option to the Kraken brass.