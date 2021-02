Holtby will tend the road twine in Saturday's matchup against the Maple Leafs.

Thatcher Demko's hot streak has ended, so Holtby has a chance to take the reigns. The 31-year-old has underwhelmed so far, recording a 3-3-0 record and an .896 save percentage. He'll have his hands full against the Maple Leafs, as they've scored 3.64 goals per game and converted on 40.0 percent of power-play attempts.