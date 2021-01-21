Holtby surrendered five goals on 36 shots in a 6-5 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Fantasy managers, avert your eyes -- Holtby let four separate one-goal leads slip away. Tyler Toffoli completed a hat trick at 16:19 of the third period to give the Canadiens a 5-4 lead that lasted all of 32 seconds before Brock Boeser retied it for the Canucks. In the shootout, Holtby stopped three of four shots to ultimately earn the win. It wasn't pretty for the 31-year-old goalie, and with dates versus the Canadiens set for Thursday and Saturday, it may be best to leave him on the virtual bench for a while.