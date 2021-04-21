Holtby turned aside 37 of 40 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Holtby put together another strong outing, allowing the Canucks to mount a big comeback in the third period. The 31-year-old goalie has won both of his starts since the Canucks' season resumed. He is 6-6-2 with a 3.41 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 14 appearances. A four-game series with the last-place Senators commences Thursday.