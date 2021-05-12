Holtby allowed five goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Jets.

Holtby didn't get any help from the Canucks' offense Tuesday in the blowout loss. He's now lost his last four starts. The 31-year-old is 7-10-2 with a 3.43 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 19 appearances. Holtby and Thatcher Demko are likely to split the Canucks' last five games, which includes a pair of back-to-back sets.