Holtby was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Wednesday, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Both Holtby and Thatcher Demko were taken off the COVID-19 list Wednesday. Seven Canucks players remain in protocol. The team is expected to return to action Friday against the Oilers. The Canucks will play multiple back-to-back sets down the stretch to fit in all their games, so Holtby may get more work than the team originally intended. That's worth keeping an eye on for fantasy purposes, though Holtby's .894 save percentage and 3.57 GAA is troubling.