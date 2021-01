Holtby will make a road start in Wednesday's season opener against the Oilers, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Holtby will make his Canucks debut Wednesday night as he looked to bounce back from a turbulent 2019-20 season in which he posted an .897 save percentage and a 3.11 GAA over 48 games with the Capitals. The 31-year-old will be immediately tested against the likes of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.