Holtby gave up six goals on 40 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Canadiens on Monday.

All of the damage against Holtby was contained to the first two periods, but that left the Canucks with virtually no chance of a comeback. The 31-year-old has had only one truly good game this year, and that came against the lowly Senators last Thursday. Through six games, Holtby is 3-3-0 with a 3.63 GAA and an .896 save percentage. Expect Thatcher Demko to get the nod for Tuesday's rematch in Montreal.