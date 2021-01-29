Holtby stopped 36 of 37 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Holtby was excellent Thursday, and he was only beat on a big individual play from Thomas Chabot in the second period. The 31-year-old Holtby is up to 3-2-0 with a 3.17 GAA and a .906 save percentage in five appearances. He's split time fairly evenly with Thatcher Demko, and both goalies fared quite well against the lowly Senators. The Canucks begin a road trip Saturday with a single game in Winnipeg, followed by a pair of contests in Montreal and a three-game series in Toronto.