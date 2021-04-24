Holtby is in line to start between the pipes in Saturday's home game versus the Senators, NHL.com's Kevin Woodley reports.
Holtby has played well recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Maple Leafs while posting an admirable 2.48 GAA and .937 save percentage. He'll try to earn his seventh win of the season in a home matchup with a hot Ottawa team that's won three straight games.
