Holtby will draw the home start Sunday versus the Maple Leafs.

The Canucks will play their first game since March 20, and Holtby will get the starting nod because Thatcher Demko isn't quite ready after a stint in COVID-19 protocol. Holtby has struggled this season, posting an .894 save percentage, a 3.57 GAA and a 4-6-2 record. The Canucks may need to shake off some rust, too, but they won't have much room for error, as the Leafs rank seventh in the league with 3.27 goals per game.